Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

