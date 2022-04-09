Cwm LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.42.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $491.64 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

