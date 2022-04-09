Cwm LLC Invests $1.04 Million in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

