12,249 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 3,388.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 136,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $381,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

AppLovin stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

