Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.