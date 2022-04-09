Wells Fargo & Company Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $127.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.05.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.