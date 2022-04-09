Cwm LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

