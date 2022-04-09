Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $181.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.