I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB opened at $14.17 on Friday. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

