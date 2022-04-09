Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 108.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $725,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

