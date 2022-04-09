BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.49. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

