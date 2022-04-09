TD Securities Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

OR opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

