Cwm LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.63% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

