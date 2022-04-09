MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $122.37 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $195.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.78.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

