D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,635 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

