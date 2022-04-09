Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of WES opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

