Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.