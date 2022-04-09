Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

