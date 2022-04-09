Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.69.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

