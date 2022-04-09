Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

