Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NYSE EVA opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $82.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enviva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

