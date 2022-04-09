GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of GPRK opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in GeoPark by 2,866.8% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 677,563 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $4,000,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 275,679 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

