Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

