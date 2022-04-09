Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BIG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.