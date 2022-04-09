B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury Sells 40,705 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$232,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,919.16.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.85 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

