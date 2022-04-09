WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 58.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

