Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Myles Bosman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.07.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.