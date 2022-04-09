StockNews.com Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

