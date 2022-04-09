SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $39.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 16,088 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.01%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

