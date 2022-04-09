FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.48. FIGS shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 16,204 shares.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 332,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,466 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

