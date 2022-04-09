Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.