B. Riley Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $36.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
