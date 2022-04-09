B. Riley Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $36.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

