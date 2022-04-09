Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.87.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

