Raymond James Trims The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Target Price to $215.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

