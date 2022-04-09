The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) COO Buys $16,400.00 in Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) COO Mark A. Wheeler purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $16,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. York Water’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in York Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

