Wolfe Research Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 312,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

