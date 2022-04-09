Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.82). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.