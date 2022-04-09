ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.05

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 20544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.