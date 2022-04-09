Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,035,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.