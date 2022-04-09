Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,606,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

