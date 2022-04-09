23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 8.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.43 and last traded at 3.46. 14,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,504,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.86.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

