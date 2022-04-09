$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Antero Midstream reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

