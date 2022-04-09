$0.03 EPS Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

