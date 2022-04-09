-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on FORG. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FORG opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

