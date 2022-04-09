Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EW opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.