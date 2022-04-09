STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $2,000,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $249.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

