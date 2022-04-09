salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24.

On Monday, March 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $197.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

