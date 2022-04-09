Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Buys 135,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner purchased 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $5,180,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

