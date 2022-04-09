Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Major Shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc Purchases 9,942,485 Shares of Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.75 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

