WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.05

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 1864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

